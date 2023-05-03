Chhattisgarh Woman, Bitten By Tarantula Spider, Hospitalised Due To Severe Pain

A woman from Korba, Chhattisgarh, was cleaning utensils at her home when she was bitten by a poisonous spider recently. At first, the woman ignored it, thinking it was a normal spider. But after a while, her leg started burning. Due to excessive pain, she fainted and was then admitted to the nearby Medical College Hospital.

The incident took place in the Pali development block, which is about 60 kilometres away from the district headquarters. The woman lived with her family in a rented house. According to reports, her husband, Vijayakanth Yadav, returned from work late on Saturday evening and was resting in his room after his meal. At the time, his wife, Hema Yadav, was cleaning utensils in the courtyard of their house. The reports added that suddenly, a spider bit her left leg and when she gave a blow, the spider got stuck on the edge of the wall.

Considering the incident to be normal, the woman went to her room after cleaning the utensils. After a while, unbearable pain and itching started in her left leg. She told her husband about the spider bite and when Vijaykant reached that place with the landlord, he saw a spider sticking to the side of the wall. Its size was larger than that of a normal spider, as per reports. The spider was black and yellow, and its legs were also visible. It didn’t take long for Vijaykant to understand that this was not an ordinary spider. He immediately took his wife to the nearest hospital.

As per reports, for the doctors of the Medical College Hospital, this was the first case where a patient got injured due to a spider bite. They took the case very seriously, and treatment was started immediately. After the whole day’s treatment on Monday, there is said to be a slight improvement in the woman’s condition. The spider is being identified as a tarantula based on the symptoms found in the woman.

Tarantula is a species of spider and it is many times bigger than a normal spider. Its legs are long and fibrous and generally, this spider is found in forests and eats small birds and other insects. The tarantula does not make webs but produces saliva to defend itself. Special types of poison are found in this spider, which can melt hands and feet.

