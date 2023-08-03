Chhavi Mittal Faces New Health Challenge After Cancer: 'This Too Shall Pass'

Chhavi Mittal, actress and cancer survivor shared a health update with her followers on Instagram. She revealed that she has been diagnosed with Costochondritis, a condition characterized by inflammation of the cartilage that connects the ribs to the breastbone. The actress suspects that it could be a result of cancer treatment, side effects of osteopenia medication, or an incessant cough she recently experienced.

In her Instagram post, Chhavi expressed the pain she is enduring due to the condition, which affects her breathing, using her hand, arm, sitting, lying down, and even laughing. Despite the challenges, she maintains a resilient attitude and referred to the gym as her “happiest place," vowing not to be defeated by the new health obstacle.

“We all get knocked down, but do we get up again? Well I do! For anyone who needs to hear this.. I know ur suffering in some way or the other.. but ur not alone! And THIS TOO SHALL PASS," she wrote in her caption.

In a previous post, Chhavi opened up about how the loss of Bone Mineral Density (BMD) has led to unexpected fractures, making her an Osteopenia patient at high risk for spinal fractures. She empathized with other cancer survivors who face similar struggles, acknowledging the daily battles they courageously fight.

She expressed solidarity will all cancer survivors and said that she can feel their pain. She applauded the courage of others like her who had gone through similar situations and had been struggling in their daily lives.

Chhavi Mittal is widely recognized for her notable roles in television serials such as Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann, Bandini, and Viraasat. As she confronts her health challenges with unwavering strength, she inspires others with her positive outlook and determination to overcome every hurdle that comes her way. Her message of resilience and hope resonates with her fans and they are pouring immense love, support and well wishes to her on social media.