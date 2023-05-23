Chilling Video Of 5-Year-Old's Encounter With Shark While Surfing Goes Viral

Terrifying moments of a 5-year-old encountering a shark during a surfing session has sent chills down the spine of people on the internet. The incident occurred with the members of The Bucket List Family, who’re popular on social media for their travel videos. The video of the incident features 5-year-old Cali and his dad Garrett Gee surfing in the ocean when the little boy spotted the fins of a shark on top of the water’s surface. Footage of the chilling incident was recorded on what seems to be a GoPro camera attached to Cali’s board.

The visuals begin with him enjoying riding through the waves. “Dad jackpot, jackpot,” screams the little kid in excitement before the shark catches his attention. Cali leans on the board, slips once, but manages to hurry back on top. “What? What was that,” he asks when his father arrives from behind. “I’m coming you’re good. Cali! You went so far again,” says Garrett. But Cali repeats, “No, what was that?”

The 5-year-old explains, “I saw a big fin above the top of the surface.” The father assumes it must have been a big fish but a neighbour from ashore yells in their direction about seeing a shark near them. “I was a big big big fin,” added Cali. Garrett remains calm and asserts, “Maybe it was a friendly shark. Maybe a mantra ray?” But the little boy questions, “Why would it be a manta ray? A whale wouldn’t be here because a whale is only far far far out there.” The father-son then begins to paddle out of the area safely.

A statement about the ‘crazy story’ shared by the family on Instagram explained the sequence of events.

With over 7 million views, the video has left the internet divided. While some lauded the father and son’s calm antics during the dangerous situation. Many condemned the father for being irresponsible. A user wrote, “On one hand, it seems Garrett helps Cali stay calm. But watching it again, I feel like Cali says ‘I think it was a turtle’ to help his daddy stay calm because Cali knew exactly what he had seen.” Another commented, “Props to both Cali and Garrett for staying calm!”

A section of people appreciated the bravery of the little kid, “When a 5-year-old can regulate his emotions better than me,” wrote one. Another added, “This kid is way more brave than I am for sure.” Meanwhile, a disappointed user said, “Sorry but isn’t that endangering a child?” One more joined the bandwagon, “When a 5-year-old is smarter than an adult who should be the responsible one, how can you let your child be in waters where the shark can appear that easily.”

The Bucket List family enjoys a following of 2.6 million people on Instagram.