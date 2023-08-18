Chilling Video Shows Child Playing On Window Ledge Of High-Rise In China

Police in China have urged parents staying in high-rise buildings to look after their children while they are playing. This comes after shocking footage surfaced online. The footage shows a child playing hide and seek on a window ledge of a high-rise. The scene was captured by neighbours in Zhengzhou, Henan. The video begins with a child sitting on the small ledge of a window, in a red-bricked, tall building. Within a few seconds, shouts from the neighbours can be heard, imploring the child to go back inside safely.

Police on a Chinese social media platform wrote, “Be a good neighbour and remind parents to take good care of their children," as reported by BBC. A video of the same was also uploaded on Twitter where it garnered over a thousand views. “Please for the love of god keep an eye and make sure they don’t hide places like this," the caption read.

The Chinese Police are today sharing this video from Zhengzhou, Henan and saying, when your kids play hide and seek, please for the love of god keep an eye and make sure they don’t hide places like this. pic.twitter.com/6wkaHC86Yy— Kerry Allen 凯丽 (@kerrya11en) August 16, 2023

Videos capturing risky behaviour in high-rise settings in China are not new. Earlier this year another widely shared video showcased a woman standing on a narrow ledge of a building, cleaning windows. The clip, shared on Instagram by ABC News, showed the woman balancing on the narrow space without any form of safety gear.

The accompanying caption offered a clear warning saying that one should not attempt such actions at home at any cost. The comment section below the previously viral video shows that it left viewers both astonished and anxious for the woman’s safety.

With over 1.1 million views, the video prompted an array of reactions. Concerned viewers expressed their anxiety, while others discussed that the risky act was not only unsafe but also unnecessary. The consensus among viewers was that while such actions may gain a lot of attention, they also pose a threat and underscores the importance of safety precautions and sensible decision-making.