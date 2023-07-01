China-based Travel Agency To Give Rs 5.7 Lakh To Employees To Have Kids

Trip.com, a prominent global online travel agency based in China, is planning to implement a childcare subsidy programme valued at 1 billion yuan ($138 million) to motivate its workforce of 32,000 employees to start families. In this initiative, employees who have been with the company for at least three years will receive an annual bonus of 10,000 yuan (Rs 5.7 lakh) for each newborn child, starting from the child’s first birthday until they turn five years old. The policy will become effective starting Saturday.

James Liang, the executive chairman of Trip.com, expressed in a statement on Friday that the introduction of the new childcare benefit aims to offer financial assistance to employees, enabling them to pursue their professional aspirations while starting or expanding their families. The company intends to support its employees in striking a balance between personal and professional goals through this initiative.

In response to a demographic crisis in China, Trip.com’s announcement aligns with similar efforts undertaken by smaller Chinese companies. China’s population experienced a decline in 2022, marking the first decrease in over six decades. The country recorded a birth rate of only 6.77 births per 1,000 people, which is the lowest since the establishment of the People’s Republic of China in 1949. As a result, China has fallen behind India and is now the world’s second most populous nation, as stated by the United Nations.

In 2015, Beijing ended its long-standing “one-child" policy, initially allowing married couples to have two children. However, despite a temporary increase in 2016, the national birth rate in China has continued to decline. This issue has become a significant concern for policymakers due to its potentially far-reaching consequences. It exacerbates the challenge of an ageing population, which could impact economic growth, reduce tax revenue and strain the already burdened pension system.

Regarding Trip.com, the company stated in a second statement in Chinese that all full-time employees who have completed three years of service will be eligible for the childcare bonus, irrespective of their gender, position, or work location. This demonstrates Trip.com’s inclusive approach to providing this benefit to its employees.

In the statement, Liang expressed his belief that the government should provide financial assistance to families with children to alleviate the costs associated with raising them.