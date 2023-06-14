Chinese People Are Eating Spiceless 'White Food' to Inflict 'Self Torture' in New Online Trend

Recently, one trend has taken over the Chinese social media by a storm. It involves American food. The idea behind this is that Chinese people eat ‘spiceless’ American style lunches in order to inflict ‘self torture’. Deemed as ‘Lunch of Suffering’, Chinese people would make American style salad, or grilled chicken, but without any spice. However, there is much more to it.

According to a report by the South China Morning Post, it started in late May when a Chinese woman in Switzerland posted a video of a European woman while riding a train. In the video, the European woman was seen assembling her lunch, which solely contained a “bag of lettuce" and “slices of ham."

This sparked discussion on Chinese social media. Many Chinese media outlets published articles on the same. Not only this but they also asked experts for their opinion. With that, many social media users continued to reveal the “rabbit food" lunches that they saw daily.

However, many people turned this discussion into reality. Most of them were young people and they felt like this method of eating was convenient to cook after a long day, reports SCMP. A Chinese blogger wrote that they “used to love watching cooking videos and trying out new recipes," but eventually found it too tiring. They further added, “As a laborer, I don’t have much free time after work.”

However, one Twitter post which is currently going viral contains screenshots about the same and the commentary depicts the complete opposite of what has been said till now.

There's a new trend in China where people make and eat spiceless "white people lunch", as form of self torture.And their commentary has me crying 😭 pic.twitter.com/aRfK3VStaD — Del Walker (@TheCartelDel) June 13, 2023

Xiaohongshu, which happens to be China’s lifestyle sharing app saw photos and videos of people making their own ‘white people lunch.’ According to SCMP, one Chinese blogger referred to these types of meals as the “lunch of suffering." One user on the app suggested that “if such a meal is to extend life, what is the meaning of life?" Also, a Weibo user captioned a photo of a tray of crackers, cheese, and meat saying, “The point of the white people’s meal is to learn what it feels like to be dead, but I’ve taken two bites and it was so bad it made me realize how alive I am."

The term ‘white people lunch’ also went trending on Twitter.

