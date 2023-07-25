Chinese Are Beating The Heat With Bizarre 'Facekini' Trend— What Is It?

In response to the extreme heatwaves and soaring temperatures predicted in China, people have been adopting unique measures to safeguard themselves from sunburns and skin cancer caused by intense ultraviolet radiation exposure. Among these innovative solutions is the widespread use of Facekinis or full-face masks, which have seen record-breaking sales this summer, as reported by the Guardian.

With temperatures rising above 35 degrees Celsius in some parts of the country, the adoption of such protective gear has become a significant trend in China. The popular facekinis are made of light, synthetic Polyester fabric and feature holes for the eyes and nose. In addition to Facekinis, people in China have been taking further measures to safeguard their skin from sun damage during the scorching heat. They have opted for lightweight jackets made from UV-resistant fabrics that promise an extra layer of protection without causing discomfort in high temperatures.

Residents and tourists are also been seen carrying hats with built-in and portable fans to beat the heat. A salesperson told Reuters that the sales volume of the Facekinis this year has surged as compared to the sales in the previous year.

On Wednesday, Chinese state television showcased tourists taking selfies next to a 12-meter-tall thermometer displaying a real-time surface temperature of 80 degree Celsius at the scenic Flaming Mountains in Xinjiang.

Beyond the practical reasons for using protective gear like Facekinis and UV-resistant garments, there is also a cultural element attached to this trend in China and other East Asian countries, according to the Guardian report. In many East Asian cultures, including neighbouring South Korea, there is a strong preference for fair or light skin. Fair skin is often associated with beauty, elegance, and higher social status. As a result, many individuals in these regions protect their skin from sun exposure to maintain a fair complexion.

As temperatures soar in the Northern Hemisphere, people are finding innovative ways to beat the heat. A video from Japan also caught the internet’s attention, showing a person wearing a fan-equipped shirt. Meanwhile, images also emerged last week of homeless individuals in Arizona, United States, coping with the heat by pouring cool water on their heads.