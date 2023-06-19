Chinese Company Threatens To Fire Employees For ‘Extramarital Affairs Or Divorce'

A Chinese company recently made an unconventional move by issuing a warning that could result in the termination of employees engaged in extramarital affairs or undergoing divorces. The notice, released on June 9 by a company based in Zhejiang province, specifically targets married workers. The primary objective of this policy is to cultivate a corporate culture that values family loyalty and emphasises the sanctity of marital bonds.

In the issued directive, the company expressed its intention to enhance internal management and create an environment that prioritises loyalty to marriage and familial love. The document explicitly prohibits married employees from engaging in behaviours deemed detrimental, such as extramarital affairs or maintaining extramarital relationships. It further highlights the importance of upholding “correct love values" and encourages employees to embody the qualities of a “good employee" by adhering to four principles: refraining from illicit relationships, avoiding extramarital affairs, refraining from maintaining mistresses and minimising divorces.

An anonymous company employee, commenting on the company policy, spoke to Jimu News saying that this unconventional measure aims to ensure employees have stable and harmonious family relationships, enabling them to focus on their productivity at work. By creating an environment conducive to personal well-being, the company hopes to enhance overall employee performance.

However, according to South China Morning Post, legal experts have raised questions about the legality of this policy. Lawyer Chen Dong from V&T Law Firm in Shanghai pointed out that according to China’s Labour Contract Law, employees can only be terminated if they are no longer capable of performing their job or fail to meet the necessary requirements. It remains uncertain what circumstances prompted the company to adopt such an extreme policy or if any specific workplace affairs involving employees influenced this decision.

The ban announcement has caused a ripple effect on Chinese social media platforms, sparking a discussion among the public, South China Morning Post said. The reactions have been quite diverse. Advocates for employees’ privacy rights assert that employers should not interfere in their personal lives, highlighting the importance of privacy and individual freedom. On the other hand, some argue that personal actions can affect a company’s reputation and should thus have certain limits imposed.