Chinese Man, Humiliated By Vendor, Buys Instant Noodles Worth Rs 10,000 And Destroys Them

There’s always a fine line between genius and insanity. One who handles a particular situation without causing harm to himself or others is a genius, whereas the one who loses his cool only to end up hurting himself is insane. Here we have a sheer representation of what insanity looks like. A man in China, who felt humiliated by a street vendor, ended up drilling a hole in his pocket. How, you may ask? Well, he bought all the shop’s packet noodles for Rs 10,000 and threw them on the ground. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

As per the reports of South China Morning, the incident took place in Shandong province in eastern China on July 24. All this began after the man complained that the bowl of instant noodles sold by the street vendor at a night market is expensive. Not only this but when the man confronted him to ask for the ingredients in a bowl, the vendor replied that only an egg and two vegetable leaves had been added. He, then, waves him away. Seeing this, the vendor’s son also jumped into the bandwagon and began shouting at the man. The vendor’s son told the man, “If you can’t afford it, then get out of here.”

This led to a feud between both, and the street vendor started verbally abusing the man. The vendor’s scornful comment infuriated the man to which he responded in an utterly strange manner. He purchased each packet of noodles and smashed the packets on the ground. The man also paid an additional undisclosed compensation.

The video is a hit on social media and has sparked discussions on social media. It has been receiving a flurry of responses from a user, who believes that the man should have been more careful instead of reacting impulsively. A user said, “He scolded you, and you rewarded him with 850 yuan. Are you OK?” while another commented, “It’s a youthful indiscretion.”

What do you think of this man’s reaction?