Chinese Man Prays In Front Of His 8-Year-Old Car Before Getting Its Replacement

A recent video of a man bowing and praying while flaming a torch in front of his 8-year-old car is making a huge noise on the internet. The man from the eastern Chinese province of Shandong performed the ritual to express gratitude for his old car. As the husband bids adieu to the car in a bizarre ritual, his wife surnamed Wang, could be seen capturing him in a frame.

In the video, the man is seen sitting on his knees in front of his old car. After a few seconds, he sets the paper on fire as he prays with folded hands to express his devotion and thanks for its “companionship” for eight years. The video has been uploaded on the Chinese social media platform Weibo.

While sharing the story, Wang informed, “We wanted to purchase a new car, but before that, we wanted to honour our old one for being by their side for the last eight years”. Wang and her husband saw their car as a part of the family. And as a witness to their lives, the car has been sharing memories with them, from their early years as a close-knit couple to their present as a contented family of three.

The couple claimed that this was the first car they ever had and that although it had taken them a while to save up the money, it had been worthwhile because the mobility had made their lives better.

Social media users were impressed with the trending story. One user wrote, “Oh, it’s extremely profound." Another said, “I believe this is the first time such a ritual is held not for superstitious purposes but to express gratitude."

The duo insisted that they performed the worship ritual in front of the car as a show of love and appreciation for it. Wang remarked, “Filming the entire scene will help us to remember the car and the memories attached."

News reports on strange ceremonies frequently appear in mainland China. Earlier, an 84-year-old man in eastern China reserved his funeral last month to see if anyone would care if he passed away.

