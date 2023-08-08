Chinese Man Purchases Entire Noodle Stock From Vendor After 'You Can't Afford It' Insult

On certain occasions, many people experience moments of emotional vulnerability. A Chinese man hailing from Shandong, eastern China found himself subjected to verbal insults by a street vendor. The street vendor was selling noodles at a night market.

An online discussion was ignited by a man’s response following an insult from a noodle-selling street vendor in China. As reported by the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the incident took place in Shandong province when an individual, whose identity remains undisclosed, patronized the night market. Expressing his opinion, the man conveyed to the vendor that the price of 14 yuan ($2 or ₹164) for a bowl of instant noodles was overly steep. Despite the vendor’s attempt to clarify, the man persisted in inquiring about the ingredients. The noodle vendor informed him that the dish contained an egg and two vegetable leaves.

SCMP quoted the man saying, “How is it possible to sell at 14 yuan each? Too expensive, isn’t it?”

The vendor showed no interest and the man kept on asking questions, seeking an explanation for the high cost.

The frustrated vendor’s son stood up and shouted at the man, saying, “If you can’t afford it, then get out of there.”

This incident left the customer fuming. He then asked about the total cost of each individual packet of noodles and expressed his intention to buy the entire stock. Subsequently, he handed over 850 yuan ($120 or approximately ₹9,920), proceeded to forcefully throw the noodle packets on the ground, and provided an additional undisclosed amount as compensation, as reported by the South China Morning Post (SCMP). The vendor’s son tried to apologize but for the Chinese man, it hold no significance.

A Twitter user posted a glimpse of the viral video in which the man is angrily throwing the packets of noodles on the ground with an accompanying caption, “On July 24, in Linyi, Shandong Province, a man questioned that instant noodles at RMB 14 were too expensive, and was ridiculed by the stall owner. If he couldn’t afford it, go away. Anger spent 850 RMB to buy it all.”

This video sparked a debate amongst the audience as many of them thought that with this, the man just benefitted the vendor. A user said, “There are many ways to vent his anger, and he chooses to make the stall owner happy.”

“Nice business strategy from the shopkeeper. Keep insulting customers and they will buy all your stuff,” wrote another.

