Chinese Scientists Simulate Black Hole Using Quantum Computing, Test Hawking's Theory

A significant breakthrough in the field of Astrophysics was made by a team of researchers led by Chinese scientists who have simulated the physics of black holes using quantum computing. The team successfully tested the theory of Hawking Radiation, proposed by renowned physicist Stephen Hawking, opening up new possibilities for studying the quantum effects of black holes using superconducting quantum chips.

The researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Tianjin University, the Beijing Academy of Quantum Information Sciences, and the RIKEN Cluster for Pioneering Research in Japan, published their findings in the prestigious peer-reviewed journal Nature Communications.

The study acknowledges the challenges associated with directly observing quantum effects in real black holes. Additionally, reproducing these effects in experimental settings poses significant difficulties due to their weak nature. To tackle these obstacles, the team developed a superconducting processor comprising a chain of 10 qubits with interaction couplings controlled by 9 tunable couplers, as reported by South China Morning Post.

The team’s groundbreaking research revealed promising results in their attempt to observe analogue Hawking radiation. The constructed analogue black hole exhibited behavior consistent with the predictions of Hawking radiation theory. The researchers noted that there was always a certain probability for the quasiparticle inside the analogue black hole to radiate through the event horizon, aligning with the properties of Hawking radiation.

Measurement of all the qubits outside the black hole horizon confirmed the presence of stimulated Hawking radiation, further validating their findings. The Institute of Theoretical Physics at the Chinese Academy of Sciences stated, “Our results would stimulate more interest to explore the related features of black holes using the programmable superconducting processor with tunable couplers.”

Black holes, regions in space where gravity is immensely strong, have long captivated the scientific community. Their gravitational pull is so intense that even light cannot escape. However, when considering quantum effects, particles inside black holes can gradually escape to the outside, resulting in Hawking radiation. This theory, put forth by Stephen Hawking in 1974, suggests that radiation is emitted just outside the event horizon, causing black holes to lose energy and eventually evaporate.

The study represents a significant step towards better understanding the complex nature of black holes and their quantum properties.