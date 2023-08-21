Chinese Woman Buys Puppy From Local Shop, And It Turned Out To Be A...

A woman in China was left dumbfounded after the puppy that she had purchased from a local pet shop turned out to be something else completely. The woman, identified as just Ms Wang, had been an animal lover and pet enthusiast since a young age. She grew up with pet dogs in her household and hence developed a love for pet canines. She wanted to have one in her adulthood as well and hence in 2017, paid Rs 15,000 for what she thought was a Japanese Spitz pup from a shop.

According to a report in the Mirror, everything went fine for about three months but after that, things got a little difficult for Ms Wang. after the pup started growing up. She was left bewildered by the fact that the dog never barked and also stopped eating dog food after a while. Its fur also got thicker and its tail was longer than that of a normal dog. It was then that Ms Wang got a little suspicious. Eventually, she learned the pet was a domesticated fox after receiving confirmation from a staff member of a local zoo.

Ms Wang, a resident of Jinzhong in the Shanxi region of China, claimed to have purchased the “puppy" at a pet store in July 2017.

Ms. Wang claimed that before she discovered the reality, some visitors to a park where she took her dog for a stroll informed her the animal was a fox but she didn’t pay much heed to them. This was despite other dogs fleeing at the sight of her pet. According to Ms Wang, she gave the “pooch" fruit, chicken breasts, and dog food before it stopped eating when it was three months old, according to Chinese media. After Ms Wang brought her pet in for a consultation, Sun Letian, a specialist in animal epidemic prevention at the Taiyuan Zoo, determined that her pet is a fox.

The fox has been handed over to the zoo now as everyone felt that the zoo would be able to take better care of it. However, since Ms Wang developed an affection towards the animal, she frequently visits her ‘once upon a time pet’ at the zoo.