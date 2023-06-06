Chinese Woman Crashes Ex-Husband's Wedding Over Unsettled Rs 1.16 Crore Alimony

A Chinese woman, who showed up at her ex-husband’s wedding, grabbed attention after she held a banner that read, “Accepting concubines on my husband’s behalf,” over an unsettled divorce dispute. The incident happened in China’s southwestern Sichuan province and the woman has been identified with the surname Luo who got divorced from her ex-husband whose surname is Li in 2019.

Li received the custody of their daughter in the divorce settlement and agreed to pay Luo 1 million yuan (Rs 1.16 crore) and monthly 5,000 yuan (Rs 58,097) along with covering medical expenses and business insurance until she is remarried, reported Red Star News.

However, Li did not pay the agreed compensation and remarried in January, this year. When court mediation attempts were unsuccessful, it prompted Luo to take matters into her own hands. On the day of Li’s wedding, she turned up and disturbed leaflets to guests and posted on social media: “Former wife congratulates ex-husband on taking a concubine".

According to the South China Morning Post, Luo also unfurled a protest banner at the residential community entrance where the wedding venue was located. The text in the banner said, “Someone deeply loves my husband, and as his lawful wife, I am here today to propose marriage and accept concubines on his behalf."

Subsequently, after the embarrassing moment at his wedding, Li filed three defamation lawsuits and one child custody order against Luo. During the court hearing, Li eventually agreed to pay the declared compensation by the court in three instalments. Following this, Luo publicly apologised on social media for her behaviour at the wedding.

The incident gained mixed comments from social media users about the reason for the divorce and gender equality in the country. As per the publication someone said, “The husband got custody and paid compensation, so why is there still monthly alimony? Undoubtedly, it was the man who cheated first. He strongly desired divorce and readily agreed to the woman’s demands."

Earlier, in 2019, Daily Mail reported that a woman in China crashed her ex-boyfriend’s wedding to another woman during the ceremony which stunned the guests and left the bride distraught. The bride was upset and left the stage immediately.