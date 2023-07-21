Chinese Woman Quits Job Due To Cockroaches, Here's What Happened

Resigning from a job isn’t an easy decision, a lot of thoughts enter our minds when we are about to resign and it can be nerve-wracking sometimes. But have you heard about people leaving jobs because of cockroaches? Recently, a woman quit her job in Southern China to escape cockroaches.

The woman, nicknamed Xiaomin, is a native of Northern China’s Inner Mongolia region and was working in Guangzhou for the past three years, reported the South China Morning Post. As per Xiaomin’s profile on the Chinese social media platform known as Xiaohongshu, she is a video editor and graphic designer by profession.

In a video circulated by Jingwei Video, Xiaomin revealed that she had never seen cockroaches in her life until she moved to the capital of Guangdong province in southern China. She said that the cockroaches there are gigantic and they can even fly.

On July 14, in another post on social media, Xiaomin illustrated her desperate struggle against the insect with a picture of door gaps tightly stuffed with brochures and magazines so that no cockroaches can enter her room.

She even mentioned that keeping her room clean, sealing all the cracks and windows and even all kinds of pesticides don’t work on the insect. “Now I’m in a panic just typing the word ‘cockroach’ because it triggers an emoji of the insect. I get scared just looking at the emoji," she added.

Xiaomin’s phobia of the cockroaches of Guangzhou increased after she was struggling to adapt to the local food and climate and while she coped with the pressures of life and work. She also expressed that she has faced many pressures without shedding a tear but now she feels helpless and often bursts into tears.

“I can grit my teeth and overcome any difficulties, but this instinctive fear cannot be alleviated even a little bit," she said.

All the pressure led to her decision to resign from her job, but being “tortured" by the cockroaches was the last straw. She shared that she just wants to buy an air ticket and leave the city and return to her hometown.