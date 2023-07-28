CHANGE LANGUAGE
Chinese Woman Reaches Pakistan By Road To Marry Her 18-Year-Old Lover
1-MIN READ

Chinese Woman Reaches Pakistan By Road To Marry Her 18-Year-Old Lover

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: July 28, 2023, 14:43 IST

Delhi, India

Javed and Gao met each other on Snapchat. (Representative: Image)

After Sachin-Seema and Anju-Nasrullah, China’s Gao Feng reached Pakistan to meet her lover Javed.

Amid the Anju-Nasrullah and Seema-Sachin cross-border romance, the love story of China’s Gao Feng and Pakistan’s Javed is hogging the limelight. Gao, a 21-year-old woman from China, travelled to Islamabad via road last week. She was received by her lover 18-year-old Javed, a resident of Bajaur tribal district bordering Afghanistan, the police said on Thursday. Gao arrived in Pakistan via Gilgit on a three-month tourist visa.

Javed and Gao met each other on Snapchat and were in touch with each other for three years before they fell in love.

According to the police, Gao was taken to Javed’s maternal uncle’s home in Samarbagh Tehsil of Lower Dir district. Due to the prevailing security situation, he didn’t take Gao to his hometown in the Bajaur district bordering Afghanistan.

Izzatullah Khan, Javed’s maternal uncle, told PTI that Gao and Javed got married on Wednesday after Gao converted to Islam and adopted the name Kiswa. According to Javed’s maternal uncle, Gao, now Kiswa arrived in Islamabad on July 20, where Khan and Javed received her.

They came to the Lower Dir district on July 21, where Gao stayed at Izzatullah’s residence in Samarbagh.

Izzatullah said, “Javed and Gao performed nikkah on Wednesday and then left for Islamabad after the local police and district administration convinced them that her stay in the district was unsafe due to security reasons and the Holy Month of Muharram.”

According to Javed’s uncle, Gao, and Javed will do court marriages in China. Gao will return to China in a few days and Javed, who is pursuing a Computer science course at Bajaur Degree College, will join his wife in China after completion of his course.

District Police Officer of Lower Dir District Ziauddin, Gao was provided with full security during her stay in Sambarbagh. However, her movement is restricted due to Muharram and security concerns in the area. The police confirmed that the travelling documents of Gao were in order.

