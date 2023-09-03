Chinese Woman Steals iPhone 14 After Chewing Anti-Theft Cord With Her Teeth

Undoubtedly one of the most well-known flagship smartphones in the world, Apple iPhone has established itself as a luxury brand. While some people buy iPhones just to flaunt them, many people scramble to get their hands on the newest models as soon as they are released. However, there are a few who also do the unexpected to own an iPhone and join the Apple ecosystem.

Along similar lines, police in China recently arrested a woman who stole an Apple iPhone 14 from a store by chewing through an anti-theft cord, according to South China Morning Post (SCMP). The woman, who goes by the last name Qiu, was allegedly caught on surveillance footage biting the cable that some stores use to anchor a device in one location.

The video captures Qiu halting in front of an iPhone display in a shop in China’s Fujian province and placing one hand on the device. After a little while, she starts biting the cord in an attempt to remove the phone. In the end, she was successful and walked away with the iPhone 14 in her bag. Thirty minutes after leaving the store, she was taken into custody.

Meanwhile, the price of the high-end smartphone (iPhone 14) in China is roughly 7,000 yuan (almost Rs 79,000 in India), SCMP adds.

An alarm was reportedly set off during the theft, according to the store manager, surnamed Wang. The woman pretended to browse the phone whenever somebody walked by and was therefore able to avoid detection. Also, when store workers passed the area where Qiu was standing, they discovered nothing was wrong.

Staff didn’t notice the missing Apple device until Qiu left the store; only then they alerted the authorities. Only after reviewing the surveillance footage, it become clear how the woman managed to get away with the expensive item. Qiu was apprehended from outside her house after police were able to follow her down.

As per police officer Zhang Jinhong, Qiu tried to hide her wrongdoing by acting circumspectly and appearing to be using the phone as a regular customer when someone passed by the store. Soon after Qiu left, store employees phoned the police after noticing the chewed cable and missing phone. The security camera footage quickly made it clear what had transpired, and police were able to find Qiu and detain her.

In addition, Qiu informed the police that after losing her phone, she intended to purchase a new one at the store, but when she saw the price she chose to steal one.