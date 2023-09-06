Chinese Woman Who Worked On 16 Jobs Simultaneously Arrested For Fraud

In a surprising turn of events, a Chinese woman’s audacious scheme involving 16 simultaneous jobs has led to her arrest on charges of fraud. According to a report by the South China Morning Post, the woman in question, identified as Guan Yue, managed to orchestrate an elaborate scam that allowed her to accumulate enough funds to purchase a villa, all while maintaining a seemingly normal employment history.

Guan Yue’s fraudulent activities came to light during a routine job interview, where her prospective employer, a tech company owner named Liu Jian, discovered inconsistencies in her paperwork. It was then revealed that Guan had juggled an astounding 16 jobs across different companies concurrently. Her modus operandi involved fabricating client meetings by taking photos and sharing them on work group chats, creating a facade of diligence and productivity. She meticulously maintained records of her multiple positions, including essential details like start dates, job titles, and bank account numbers, allowing her to continue her deception undetected.

Remarkably, Guan Yue never turned down a job opportunity; when the workload became overwhelming, she even resorted to selling some of her jobs on commission, further complicating the web of deceit. Her husband, Chen Qiang, was also implicated in their illicit activities, having initiated and won 13 arbitration cases, underscoring their expertise in navigating the realm of illegal dealings.

Over three years, the couple amassed substantial wealth through their fraudulent endeavours, eventually affording a villa in the Baoshan District of Shanghai. The precise amount spent on the property remains undisclosed, shrouded in the mystery of their ill-gotten gains.

This elaborate scam, however, was not confined to the actions of a solitary couple. Guan Yue operated within a group of 53 members, all actively participating in the deception. Reports indicate that the amassed sum exceeded an astonishing 50 million yuan, equivalent to approximately 7 million U.S. dollars, making it one of the most audacious fraud cases to date.

This case sheds light on the alarming prevalence of wage cheaters in China, with police estimates suggesting there may be as many as 700 to 800 individuals involved in such fraudulent activities. Another startling revelation emerged when a syndicate infiltrated a tech company, alerting them to the presence of a criminal group that had taken control of the organization. The syndicate proceeded to fill the company with their fraudulent staff, illustrating the pervasive nature of such schemes.