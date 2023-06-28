Chocolate Golgappa? Street Vendor’s Bizarre Food Combo Might Leave You Nauseous

Indulging in India’s street food is a culinary adventure that brings joy and excitement to food lovers from across the globe. Among all of the street snacks that have captured the hearts of people, one particular delight stands out with its irresistible flavours - golgappa. Known by various names like pani puri, puchka, and more, this beloved street food has even made appearances on international cooking shows such as MasterChef Australia.

However, the world of bizarre food recreations has once again introduced an absurd twist to our forever favourite golgappa. Brace yourself to get introduced to a ‘chocolate-infused’ version of golgappa which will surely raise your eyebrows. Food blogger Bhukkad Bawa took to Instagram to unveil a surprise straight from the streets of Jaipur—a video showcasing a street vendor selling chocolate golgappa. This clip begins as the vendor expertly dips two crispy suji puris into the chocolate potion, ensuring an even coating. As the puris dry to perfection, he adds a sprinkling of sev, elevating the texture and flavour.

But it doesn’t stop there. The vendor proceeds to stuff these treats with a delightful scoop of vanilla and strawberry ice cream, creating a fusion of sweet and tangy sensations. To enhance the taste experience, flavour-infused liquids are drizzled on top. It is then crowned with another sprinkling of sev and a touch of black salt, which completes this creation.

One user couldn’t hold back the disappointment and commented, “why bro whyy?."

Another Instagram user said, “Please don’t do experiments with gol gappe."

“RIP Gol Gappa here," commented a third one as he expresses his dismay.

Adding to their collection of bizarre food recreations, this page recently shared another golgappa variation called ‘ice-cream golgappe’ along with unique toppings to enhance its flavour.

It’s hard to find words to describe these peculiar creations, but it’s undeniable that the world of food combinations is becoming increasingly popular with each passing day.