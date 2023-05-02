'Chup Baith': Ajit Pawar's Reply to NCP Worker Urging Sharad Pawar Not to Resign Goes Viral

Sharad Pawar stepping down as Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief has left parties across Maharashtra reeling. His nephew Ajit Pawar, who is also a party chief whip, subtly requested his 82-year-old uncle to reconsider the resignation, even though he stated that the former NCP chief will not be withdrawing his decision. Ajit Pawar also said that Sharad Pawar will still be the “head of the family".

Soon after Sharad Pawar announced his resignation at an event in the Yashwantrao Chavan Foundation centre, party workers surrounded him on stage and started requesting him to revoke the resignation. Prominent leaders like Jayant Patil and Jitendra Awhad were tearful over the announcement. Amidst this, one party worker began to plead with Sharad Pawar with folded hands, saying they (party workers) don’t need power but the former chief’s leadership.

“Arre chup baith na," came Ajit Pawar’s prompt reply on behalf of his uncle. “Samajh mein aaya na?" The moment became an instant meme on Twitter.

“Pawar Saheb (Sharad Pawar) will always be the head of the NCP family. Whoever will be the new President will work only under Pawar Saheb’s guidance," Ajit Pawar said during the press conference. “Pawar Saheb himself had said about the necessity of change in guard a few days back. We should see his decision in the light of his age and health also. Everyone has to take a decision according to time, Pawar Saheb has taken a decision and he won’t take it back," he added.

