'Cillian Murphy Dated My Teacher': Redditor Stuns Twitter Who Claimed She Dumped Him For 'This'

In the electrifying aftermath of Cillian Murphy’s astonishing portrayal of Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan’s cinematic symphony, accolades have rained from all corners. Murphy’s embodiment of J. Robert Oppenheimer has shaken audiences to their core, an acting spectacle that demands attention like a siren’s call. But amidst this acclaim, a spicy rumour about the Irish actor has taken Twitter by storm, capturing the curiosity of users far and wide.

The five-month-old post by Reddit user ‘uchcapitalism’ recounts this amusing anecdote: “My English teacher dated Cillian Murphy in college. She said he was really good-looking but dumped him because he talked too much about his feelings lol."

While Reddit barely batted an eye at this tale, the Twitterverse caught fire when recently a user, @stargayzes, unearthed the post and flung it onto the stage with a single exclamation: “GIRL, WHAT." Murphy’s fans were collectively floored, swept away by the unexpected gust of romantic trivia.

But here’s where it gets interesting: the truth of the matter hardly seemed to matter. Twitter wasn’t concerned with verifying facts; instead the spotlight shifted to the reason behind the reason cited for their breakup, igniting a blaze of impassioned reactions. “I love my man being vocal about his feelings and have very deep intense emotion that he feels either all or none at once, in short I would marry him,” commented a user.

Also Read: Thanks To AI, We Now Know What Oppenheimer’s Cast Would Look Like In An Indian Wedding

“So he’s the perfect man, she realized she wasn’t the perfect woman and did him a favor by leaving,” said another.

“I would hold him and tell him it’s ok and make him tea LIKE HOW u fumble thattt…that’s such a bad reason,” called out the third user while the fourth one exclaimed, “Cillian Murphy being a feelings guy…I’m trying to imagine.”

Meanwhile, beyond the realm of rumours, Murphy and his wife Yvonne McGuinness lead a quiet life. They crossed paths in 1996 at one of Murphy’s band’s shows. McGuinness, an Irish visual artist, works with various mediums, including video installations and print.

Also Read: Cillian Murphy’s Photo from Ireland’s Abortion March in 2016 Surfaces After Oppenheimer’s Success

The couple tied the knot in the mid-2000s and are parents to two sons, Malachy and Aran, crafting a down-to-earth family life that complements Murphy’s on-screen talents.