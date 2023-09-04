Cillian Murphy To Will Poulter: Celebs Who Look Like Real-Life Clones Of Cartoon Characters

Lookalikes are more common than you think. Back in 2019, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma sent the internet into overdrive after social media users stumbled upon her lookalike. It so happened that when American singer Julia Michaels dropped a picture of herself on Instagram, users could not help but notice that she had a striking resemblance with Anushka Sharma. As if joining the bandwagon, Reddit users have come up with an almost similar trend on the platform. But this time, they are reimagining their favourite Hollywood celebrities resembling almost anything under the sun - from cartoons to random objects. But, truth be told, these parallel representations seem to be scarily accurate.

“Favourite celebrity lookalike?” read the caption of the Reddit post dropped on September 3. The first picture that set the tone of the hilarious Reddit thread was a side-by-side representation of Peaky Blinders and Oppenheimer fame Cillian Murphy and an ant named Z, from the 1998 animated film, Antz. If you take a closer look at the smirk, hooded eyes, and facial structure of Murphy and Z, you will find that both share remarkable similarities.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 actor Will Poulter makes an appearance in the next post of the Reddit thread. One user rightly pointed out that Poulter looks similar to Sid— a bully from the much-loved Disney film Toy Story. In fact, it seems like Poulter too agrees that Sid is his doppelganger. The actor once dressed up as the fictional cartoon character during one Halloween. “I work with Anti-Bullying Pro and the Diana Award, I did it during the anti-bullying week to raise awareness of that organisation,” he revealed in an interview this year in May, reported The Independent.

Marley and Me actor Owen Wilson also made it to the lookalike-list. Users thought that he had an uncanny resemblance to the Statue Of Liberty in the US. Presumably, the actor’s stone-shaped face structure was the reason. Another celebrity who appeared on the list was singer Ed Sheeran. Reddit users were left in stitches when one of them posted a picture of the Perfect singer, comparing him with the American animation show, Rugarts’ Chucky Finster. Surprisingly both Sheeran and Finster sported red hair and wore spectacles, making them look quite similar.

Last, but definitely not least, one Reddit user shared a screenshot of a post that featured Alex— the cartoon lion character from the film Madagascar. They compared it with Hollywood actor Jake Gyllenhaal, and it also seemed eerily correct.

Which one of these celebrity lookalikes is your favourite?