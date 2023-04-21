Clearlink CEO Appreciates Employee's 'Sacrifice' of Selling Family Dog to Return to Office, Gets Slammed

Chief Executive Officer of Clearlink, James Clarke, is being slammed on social media after he praised an employee for selling his family’s dog to be able to return to the company’s office, reports Independent. A video which has gone viral shows James addressing his employees. He can be heard saying how he had enough of employees cribbing about the new return-to-office rule. In the video, he claims that the staff couldn’t “outwork" him during the meeting. He further added that he discovered that 30 employees had not opened their laptops in a month.

He also criticised content writers, alleging that they used artificial intelligence to complete their tasks.

Further, he highlighted how one of the staff members “made sacrifices" by selling their family dog to return to work. “I’ve sacrificed, and those of you that are here have sacrificed greatly to be here as well - to be away from your family. I learned from one of our leaders that, in the midst of hearing this message, (someone) went out and sold their family dog," he said in the video. Here is the viral video:

Clear link CEO is forcing everyone back to office when he should be forcing himself into therapy pic.twitter.com/BhcCmrNaOR— Alex Cohen (@anothercohen) April 20, 2023

It all started after he sent an email to the company’s staff requesting them to work from the office four days a week. According to VICE, many did not take that decision well, considering that the CEO had recently stated via email that he had “no plans" to do so.

“This guy looks and sounds like a bot. Why would anyone want to work for him?" wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “See kids, this is what happens when you skip Monday morning “How to CEO 101" lectures."

“Check on your CEOs, guys. The CEOs are NOT okay," wrote another person.

First Herman Miller CEO, and now this.Crazy world we live in. https://t.co/mZ2pVRXjEC— AJ (@appariciojunior) April 21, 2023

I thought I’d heard the most motivational speech ever…and then heard this.Anyone else feel compelled to sell the family pets/children/ spouse? https://t.co/v06NKSml4t — Lesley Bell (@Bell99Lesley) April 21, 2023

The wild part is he really thought this talk "hit" https://t.co/VaNrY1j4bI— 🇭🇹Schmidt St-Fleur🇭🇹 (@SchmidtStFleur) April 21, 2023

People actually defending him, but if your employees aren’t cracking open their laptops in 30days and you’re surveilling their activity to confirm that, then it seems like there’s an underlying issue with trust and culture that’s being omitted https://t.co/RJBzAk2eT8— OnlyTicks (@OnlyTicks) April 21, 2023

He just wants you to show up and work. But also sweat blood and tears when you do. More insightful CEO all-hands bull. https://t.co/wdpXCuudV9 — Vicki Jakes (@heyvickijakes) April 21, 2023

This guy looks and sounds like a bot. Why would anyone want to work for him? https://t.co/sZsWHlOxkS— Michael Underwood (@_Mike_Dean_) April 21, 2023

