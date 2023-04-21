Clip Of Little Girl Singing Kannada Track While Playing Piano Will Leave You Mesmerised

Every day, our country presents an abundance of talent and from this, someone or the other goes viral for their remarkable abilities. Presently, a clip of a little girl singing and playing the piano to a Kannada song is receiving a lot of attention. The video, shared by Twitter user Ananth Kumar, captures the girl’s innocence as she plays the track effortlessly on the instrument while a woman sings the song in the background.

In the clip, we can hear a woman singing Pallavagala Pallaviyali, while the little girl plays her own rendition on the piano. However, what surprised everyone was when the girl joined in and sang along with the woman.

The clip was shared by Twitter user Ananth Kumar, who wrote, “I have listened to this so many times. What an inborn talent!"

Social media users were left mesmerized listening to the little girl’s heavenly voice and reacting to the same, one user wrote, “She is so innocent as well, her mother’s voice is also equally mesmerizing.”

Another user praised her perfect pitch and mentioned, “She has PERFECT PITCH. Apparently, just 1 in 10,000 have true perfect pitch, and she clearly has that here. Well done, kid.”

A third user who couldn’t understand Kannada commented, “I don’t understand Kannada but it felt so good. Mother’s voice is mesmerizing and girl has amazing talent. Enjoyed.”

For those who don’t know, Pallavagala Pallaviyali has been sung by Ratnamala Prakash and the lyrics are by renowned Kannada poet KS Narasimha Swamy.

Apart from this little girl, Last year in August, another girl and her father’s rendition of Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kabir Singh’s song Kaise Hua was loved by many. Although the man in the clip was amazing, it was his daughter who stole the show. Social media users were left stunned when she started singing and many appreciated her energy and passion for music.

A Twitter user named Shivani Rai shared the video and wrote, “The little girl saved all her energies for Kaise Hua.”

The internet has provided a platform for people to showcase their talents and it is heartening to see such young children taking advantage of it and inspiring others with their abilities.

