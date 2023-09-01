'Close Friend Decided to Join College in Mid 30s': 'X' User's Post Leaves Desis Inspired

When people proclaim that learning knows no age boundaries, little did they realise that they were referencing this man who boldly challenged convention by choosing to return to college in his mid-30s, a rare occurrence indeed. While some might perceive it as a source of embarrassment to pursue studies at such an age, various factors like family responsibilities and job commitments often stand in the way of embarking on an educational journey. However, a recent post by an ‘X’ user shed light on how his friend decided to confront these challenges and resume his studies by enrolling in a postgraduate program. Unsurprisingly, the post quickly gained widespread attention, leaving Desis inspired.

In the post shared by ‘X’ user @ravihanda, he expressed, “A close friend has decided to go back to college in his mid 30s. Has a job and a kid under 1. Hats off to people who can pull stuff off like this" Alongside the caption, he attached a screenshot of his friend’s acceptance letter, which read, “Dear Participant, We are extremely pleased to share that you have cleared the selection process for the Post Graduate Management Program (PGEMP) at SP Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR), Mumbai and your nomination to the program has been accepted."

Soon after, the post gained immense popularity for all the right reasons, with people sharing their own stories of pursuing education later in life. One user proudly mentioned, “My father got a law degree at 58. Then retired at 60 and started practicing law." Another individual shared their achievement, stating, “I just cleared PGEMP at 40, with a kid and a demanding job, pretty doable if priorities are well set."

Meanwhile, others showered him with praise, with one commenter advising, “Ask him to enjoy his time during campus days; it is grinding." Another user simply exclaimed, “So good."

Indeed, this story serves as a perfect testament to the fact that the pursuit of knowledge knows no limits.