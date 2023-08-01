College Student Dances His Way on 'Tenu Leke' to Receive Degree, Gets Schooled on Stage

The graduation ceremony holds great significance for college students, who eagerly anticipate the moment when they are honored for their hard work and achievements. Traditionally a formal event, these ceremonies have now taken on a fun and expressive twist, as videos of students engaging in lively performances while receiving their degrees are making the rounds on social media. One recent viral video featured a student from NMIMS College in Mumbai who decided to receive his degree in a fun and unconventional manner, only to meet the consequences.

In an Instagram reel shared by a user called Arya Kothari, he can be seen eagerly waiting for his turn to receive his degree from the guests and professors on stage. When he finally got the chance, he started dancing to the tune of ‘Tenu Leke’ song from Salman Khan’s ‘Salaam-E-Ishq’. However, one of the dignitaries expressed disapproval, saying, “We are not going to give you." Subsequently, another lady reprimanded him, reminding him that it was a formal function. However, Arya apologised on stage, and luckily, he was handed his degree with a warning about his behaviour.

The video quickly went viral, amassing over 6 million views on Instagram. People in the comments section joined in the fun, with one user joking, “Class clown became the college clown.” “Bro woke up chose baraat,” quipped another.

On the other hand, there were others who criticised his behaviour as one of them wrote, “That’s disrespectful on so many levels” while another one said, “GenZs think everything they do is cool, there are certain functions where you need to act accordingly.”

Meanwhile, this incident is not unique, as there have been other instances where students have been called out for not maintaining the dignity of such important occasions. For example, a 17-year-old graduate from The Philadelphia High School for Girls was denied her diploma certificate after dancing her way to receive it.