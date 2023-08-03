Colombian Teen, Suffering From This Rare Disease Since 2020, Sheds Tears Of Blood

After various reports from around the world of blood flowing down the eyes of statues, now a strange incident of a girl shedding tears of blood has come to fore. And no, we do not mean it as an idiom but in a literal sense. A young 17-year old Colombian girl named Zharick Ramirez from Barranquilla experiences an odd disease that causes her to shed tears of blood. She claims that it first manifested itself during the coronavirus pandemic that hit the world in the early years of this decade.

Although this sounds right out of a scary horror flick, the incident is very much grounded in reality and is born out of a medical condition. According to the report of the website Marca, about three years ago, when the world was facing the corona pandemic, this girl had the problem of bleeding from some parts of the body. It started from the nose and then it started flowing like tears from the eyes. Slowly blood started coming from his mouth as well. Through her story, the girl has now sought help from experts around the world.

Ophthalmologist Luis Escaf has called this rare disease ‘Vicarious Menstruation’. When endometrial tissue spreads outside of the endometrium, as it did in Zharic’s case with the conjunctiva, bleeding may occur from the eyes like it does from the uterus during the monthly menstrual cycle.

Capillary permeability, which happens during menstruation, is what causes this kind of bleeding to happen. As a result, affected women experience bleeding during their menstrual cycle not just through the vagina but also via their nose, ears, nipples, armpits, stomach, legs, and even their brain.

Zharick alleges that after March 2020, nothing in her life has ever been the same again and that no doctor has yet been able to solve her problem. Worst, she has not received a lot of support and understanding as people are grossed out by and are repelled to the extent that her teacher has asked her to quit her studies.

Zharick is not the only documented case in recent history, Closer back home, a 25-year-old Indian woman was taken to the hospital after presenting with bloody tears coming from both eyes, according to a case report that was published in the April 2021 issue of the journal BMJ Case Reports.

She had previously suffered the uncommon disease a month back, doctors subsequently learned. In the first incident, she also experienced nose bleeding. She did not, however, seek medical assistance or take any painkillers because the tears were not painful.