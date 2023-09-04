Colombian Woman's Friend Pulls Cockroach Out Of Her Ear, Internet Is Grossed Out

If you are grossed out by creepy crawlies, this piece of news may be hard for you to take in. One of the first things that come to mind for most people when disgusting creepy crawlies are mentioned is the infamous cockroach. Cockroaches are probably one of the most detested and repulsive creatures in the world. It is an entirely different struggle for survival for people who have to deal with a cockroach infestation at home since these disgusting bugs can multiply really fast.

But what we are going to tell you about is far worse than a home infestation. Have you ever heard of an ear cockroach infestation? Yes, you heard that right. A woman from Colombia was left flabbergasted after a live cockroach was pulled out of her ear. The unidentified woman reportedly experienced a popping feeling in her ear but chalked it up to a small inconvenience, according to The Mirror. When the discomfort persisted, she confided in her friend that she was concerned something might be going on inside her skull.

The nauseating video, which was posted on Tiktok, shows her friend applying tweezers to the left ear before pulling on the bug. As the companion tries to capture the insect, the creepy crawly can be seen writhing around. The cockroach is hauled out alive and well a few seconds later. It is unknown if the woman’s ear sustained any long-term harm.

The video has left internet users rattled and disgusted with some even wondering if the cockroach could have laid eggs in the woman’s ears. Many have wanted to know if the woman sustained any kind of damage.

The announcement came the same week that mystified medical professionals made history by successfully extracting a living parasitic worm from a woman’s brain. After experiencing weeks of exhausting symptoms, including abdominal discomfort, diarrhoea, a dry cough, a fever, and night sweats, the 64-year-old anonymous patient was first admitted to the hospital in late January 2021. Dr Hari Priya Bandi, the attending neurosurgeon, was perplexed when she removed an 8 cm long parasitic roundworm from her patient’s head.