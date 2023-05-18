Colombian Woman’s Heartwarming Gesture After Graduation Leaves Her Parents In Tears

Graduation day is a milestone for every student, marking the end of one chapter of their life and the beginning of another one. For Paula Ximena Trivio, it was a day of immense joy and gratitude, not only for herself but for her parents too. In a heartwarming gesture, Paula honoured her parents with her graduation cap and stole, signifying their shared journey. But she didn’t stop there, as she handed over her hard-earned degree certificate to her overjoyed parents.

Euro.eseuro reported that the video was first posted on TikTok and that Paula earned her journalism degree from Minuto de Dios University Corporation in Colombia.

WE DID IT! 🎓❤️😭 Daughter honors her parents by dressing them in her cap, and stoles during graduation weekend. (🎥:paulaa0816) pic.twitter.com/xAOSXQe377— GoodNewsMovement (@GoodNewsMVT) May 16, 2023

Paula Ximena Trivio accompanied her heartwarming clip with an emotional message that expressed her appreciation and love towards her parents. She wrote, “We did it together. Seeing their little faces makes up for everything that this long road was. Thank you for never abandoning me and thanks to life for giving me the joy of living this moment with you. I love you.”

In just a few days since the clip was posted on Twitter, it has crossed over 5,000 views and garnered numerous comments. The heartwarming video of Paula honouring her parents during her graduation has touched the hearts of people around the world.

In a similar instance, passengers in an IndiGo airline were treated to an extraordinary experience when an air hostess named Nabira Samshi delivered a speech introducing her mother to the passengers. What made the moment even more special was that both Nabira and her mother were members of the same airline’s cabin crew. Nabira expressed her admiration for her mother.

The airlines shared the heartwarming clip of the mother-daughter duo on social media with a touching caption that read, “Happy Mother’s Day to the one who’s always had my back, on the ground and in the air.”

Happy Mother's Day to the one who's always had my back, on the ground and in the air. #HappyMothersDay #goIndiGo #IndiaByIndiGo pic.twitter.com/gHLZBZRmra— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) May 14, 2023

Heartwarming posts like these not only celebrate the special bond between family members but also remind us of the importance of family support in our lives. So, did the aforementioned clip make your day?