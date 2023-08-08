Columbian Man Marries A Rag Doll, Says He Has Finally Found Love

Marriage is a special union between the bride and the groom. All over the world, weddings are celebrated according to different traditions and customs. Some people choose love marriage and tie the knot after being with the other person for some years, while others get married in an arranged setting. People have unique ways of getting married. While some choose to do it in an extravagant way, others choose a minimal approach. We often hear stories of bizarre marriages on social media.

Recently, there has been news that a man in Columbia tied the knot with a rag doll. The man named Cristian Montenegro treats the doll as his wife ever since. He has even established a family with her and has three doll children together. His wife, Natalia, is often spotted with Cristian at various family gatherings and outings. In an interview, Cristian revealed that his last relationship ended on a bad note as his ex-girlfriend left him for someone else. He added that he had been very lonely after a breakup and didn’t date anyone. He finally found love once again and started dating Natalia, a rag doll. Reportedly, he is quite happy with her and believes he has found the love of his life.

There have been diverse reactions from people after they found out this. While some were supportive of him, others trolled Cristian and accused him of suffering from a psychological disorder. Medical experts have clarified that he doesn’t suffer from a psychological disorder but has a unique form of sexual preference called objectophilia, where a person feels both sexually and emotionally attracted to an object.

Recently, a video went viral on social media showing Natalia falling ill and Cristian calling the paramedics to treat her. In the video, she was seen taking a stretcher to the hospital. It is not yet clear whether this was a prank or whether Cristain was genuinely concerned.