Comedian Perfectly Enacts Slow-motion Goal Celebrations In Viral Video

The game of football is heavily intertwined with our emotions. From delving into frenzied celebrations during victories to bursting out crying during losses— it’s a game that is loved by all. Over the years in football history, players have displayed some iconic goal celebrations that have become their signature styles. From Cristiano Ronaldo’s Suiii spread to Lionel Messi’s two fingers to the sky - these goal celebrations are cherished not only by the footballers but also by fans. On that note, a UK-based comedian left social media users chuckling after he demonstrated the perfect slow-motion impression of a football goal celebration.

The video, dropped by the comedian Karl Porter on his Instagram handle, three days ago has rightfully arrested the attention of many. According to a report by Lad Bible, the British comedian was performing a gig at Up The Creek in London’s Greenwich when he suddenly got the idea to show a slo-mo goal celebration to the audience. “I do a goal celebration in slow motion. Do you want to see that?” he asked the crowd who almost instantly screamed “Yeahh” in union. Getting the green signal, Karl showed how a footballer splurges into a wild celebration after scoring a goal.

The now-viral video opens with Karl Porter mimicking a footballer, apparently during a tense moment on the field, running down the pitch, but in completely hilarious slow-motion movements. His eyes are glued to the imaginary football in front. Although he tries his best to exhibit intense expressions, usually sported by footballers, Karl’s expressions give out hilarious results due to the slo-mo feat. When he reaches close to the imaginary football, Karl pulls himself up as if he is hitting the ball with his head, aimed at the goal.

Soon after, Karl Porter aka a footballer, waits for some time and when the goal is confirmed, he jumps into an ecstatic celebration mode, much like players on the field. The only difference in this case is that Karl was doing everything in slow motion. Imitating footballers’ goal triumph, the comedian runs in joy, going wide-eyed and celebrating with a pretend knee-slide. He later on, did a Amen gesture, thanking god for his success.

The internet population just could not get over the iconic goal celebration by Karl Porter and lauded the comedian in the comment section. “Superb! Which Premier League player is this?” commented the official handle of football Premiere League. “This was way better than what I expected,” noted another. “That smile after the goal made me laugh over and over,” quipped a third individual.

So far, the video has garnered over 3.6 million views on Instagram.