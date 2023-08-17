Comedian Shares Hilarious Review Of Sunny Deol And Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s Gadar 2 shows no signs of slowing down at the box office. While a certain section of the audience loved the high-octane action drama, others couldn’t help but point out some hilarious observations in the Anil Sharma directorial. From Sunny Deol’s exaggerated roars to illogical action sequences, the film has sparked a meme fest on social media. Now, stand-up comedian Sanchit Pulani has taken netizens on a laughter fest with his witty and rib-tickling review of Gadar 2.

The video was dropped by Sanchit Pulani on Instagram on August 16. It begins with the comedian stating that after watching Gadar 2 he found it to be a “good movie.” But, he was left disappointed when Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) did not take his wife Sakeena (Ameesha Patel) back to Pakistan. He also highlighted that even though Tara Singh and his son Jeete (Utakarsh Sharma) shouted slogans of “Hindustan Zindabad”, they wanted only Pakistani women as their partners.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanchit Pulani (@sanchitpulani)

The comedian further expressed his sadness for Jeete because while in Gadar he was slapped for wanting to accompany Tara Singh to Pakistan, in Gadar 2 he was slapped because he did not want to go to Pakistan. Noting his favourite dialogue from the film, the comedian shared that it was Tara Singh repeating his son Jeete’s name over “1750 times.”

Speaking about the action sequences, Sanchit Pulani hilariously added, “In Gadar, Tara uprooted a handpump and this time, he uproots an electric pole. Now, Pakistan is going through water as well as electric scarcity issues." On a sarcastic note, the comedian said, “And this time the Pakistani people sent back Tara Singh to India, advising him not to send his grandson to Pakistan in Gadar 3. Instead, they urged him to send his grandson to Canada and they would provide the money.”

The comedian concluded by saying that India won five wars against Pakistan. While the Indian Army gets the credit for three battles, the rest is won by Tara Singh. The video has sparked funny reactions from social media users. “They will go to China in Gadar 3” joked one user. “Couldn’t stop laughing,” lauded another. Others dropped multiple laughing emojis in the comments.