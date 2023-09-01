Comedian Shows What It Would Look Like If LinkedIn Were A Real Place

LinkedIn is a hub for job seekers. This employment-focused social media platform enables the opportunity for people to find desired positions according to their skills and qualifications. But over the years, LinkedIn has become riddled with numerous issues like irrelevant advertisements, needless automated notifications, fake profiles, and connections that just do not fit well with what employees are looking for. Addressing all the prevalent LinkedIn-related problems, comedian Jordan Davis has shared two hilarious but seemingly accurate videos on Instagram, that have social media users laughing hard but agreeing with the posts.

“Strange place” captioned Jordan Davis on his first post. The video starts with the comedian opening a door having an illustration of the LinkedIn logo. It symbolises Davis opening the LinkedIn application. Soon after entering through the imaginary LinkedIn door, Davis is met with the common annoying notifications that read, “You have appeared in 16 searches this week” to which the comedian asks what he is supposed to do with the irrelevant information.

Next, there comes another common feature of the app which shows users that somebody viewed their profile which is only to be revealed if they pay a specific amount and turn on the app’s premium subscription. Once again, Davis voicing the thoughts of millions of users says that he simply does not care.

In Part 2 of the LinkedIn rendition, Jordan Davis shows how the application often shows profiles of individuals who claim that they are willing to connect with the user and join their network. The LinkedIn feed is also filled with individuals sharing posts on a new position they acquired. The video features the same, but Davis added a comical twist to it with a sarcastic, opinionated remark that read “I was fired from the last place” but within brackets.

Then there comes recruiters willing to hire an individual through various strategies and seemingly lucrative offers, regardless of the position that employees are seeking. The video also demonstrates posts made by LinkedIn users that are majorly of no value.

The videos seem to have resonated well with LinkedIn users in general and social media users who swamped the comments with reactions. While one user noted, “LinkedIn just fills me with anxiety. Everything about that website makes me uncomfortable,” another quipped, “the most useless metric in the world: ‘You appeared in 14 searches this week.” “I hate LinkedIn so much. It’s a needed evil but I have not gotten anything productive out of it,” came a third negative remark.

While the first video received over 12.6 million views the other amassed more than 4.4 million views on Instagram. Do you agree with Jordan Davis too?