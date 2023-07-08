Comedy At Its 'Peak': How These 2 Women Set A World Record With Stand-Up Act At Mt Everest

You must have seen people unfurling national flags on Mount Everest, but have you ever seen anyone pulling a stand-up comedy act on the world’s highest mountain peak? Guinness World Records shared the latest world record for the highest altitude standup comedy gig on July 5. Ellie Gibson and Helen Thorn, popularly known as ‘The Scummy Mummies’, performed a stand-up comedy act on an implausible location, Everest base camp. The thing that stood out was that the duo performed their gig as a fundraising campaign for Borne UK, a charity that researches premature births and supports families who are going through it. The charity also researches on ways to prevent premature births.

The 32-minute comedy set was performed to an audience of over 30 (unsuspecting) people on the Everest base camp. The women donned golden catsuits with grey and black stripes on it and used golden mics to perform their acts.

In the course of three days, the video garnered over 10,000 views and a plethora of comments. One user commented, “That’s the most unexpected record ever.” While another user wrote, “Now this is thinking WAY outside the box. I love it.” “Awesome,” wrote another user.

While talking to the Guinness World Records, Ellie Gibson shared that in December 2014, her son Joe was born nine weeks early. “Luckily he is fine now, he is a very happy health looking boy,” said. Gibson shared that it was a very scary time and as most premature babies don’t make it. “I wanted to do anything to change that, I want to stop what other people are going through and that is why I started supporting the Borne UK charity,” she added.

The women also shared their experiences during their trekking journey to Everest. The clip encapsulated their journey of visiting Nepal and reaching Mount Everest base camp. They performed their gig where mountaineer Nirmal Purja’s Everest expedition company has set up their tents.

The women talked about their preparations before the expedition. Gibson said that she went trekking and swimming before the trek to make herself physically fit to climb Everest.