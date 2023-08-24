Completely Brown Giraffe Born In US Zoo Is The Only Spotless One In The World

In what could be seen as shocking news, a rare sight has been witnessed in the animal kingdom. The Brights Zoo in Tennessee, USA in the unlikely setting, has hosted the birth of a spotless giraffe. According to the New York Post, the calf born on July 31 is the only one of her kind. Even the experts are stunned to watch this giraffe calf which is brown in colour and does not have any spots or patterns that giraffes are widely known for.

In a statement, the Brights Zoo noted that the giraffe calf is 6 feet tall. It added, “Giraffe experts believe she is the only solid-coloured reticulated giraffe living anywhere on the planet."

Generally, giraffe calves born without distinctive patches on their skin are fully white in colour. However, the newly born who is “thriving" under the care of her mother, is brown, making it a rare sight for all. Some reports have claimed that such a giraffe is the “only one in the world".

“The international coverage of our patternless baby giraffe has created a much-needed spotlight on giraffe conservation. Wild populations are silently slipping into extinction, with 40% of the wild giraffe population lost in just the last three decades," Tony Bright, the founder of Brights Zoo, said.

Meanwhile, the zoo also said that it is hopeful that the birth of the unusual giraffe would highlight the challenges faced by giraffes across the world. For those unversed, the world’s tallest animal, the giraffe, is threatened by the disintegration of its habitat in Africa.

Well, you may not know but the spots present on the giraffe’s skin have a purpose. These spots have a system of blood vessels that further allow them to release heat through the centre of each patch. This is how it provides a form of thermal regulation to their body.

On the other hand, the zoo has held a contest to name the new giraffe. The public has been asked to come up with the most unique names. Till now, the options selected are Kipekee, Firayali, Shakiri and Jamella. Kipekee means “unique" in Swahili whereas Firayali means unusual. Shakiri means “the most beautiful" and Jamella is “one of great beauty".