2 Fired After Viral Video Of Conductor Engaged In Sexual Act With Woman On Moving Bus

The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has dismissed a bus conductor and driver after an uproar over a viral video on social media. The video featured the conductor in a compromising position with a young woman inside the moving bus. The passengers on board caught him in the act after observing his suspicious activity. The incident occurred on the night of June 22 on a roadways bus belonging to the Hathras Depot, which was travelling towards Lucknow, as reported by Dainik Jagran. The video of the incident showed a passenger approaching the seat occupied by the conductor and the woman, who were under a blanket. The conductor became enraged and attempted to snatch the mobile phones of the passenger, leading to a heated argument. Other passengers also voiced their objections to the conductor’s behaviour.

A man had sex with a woman in a moving bus in Hathras. Don't these people care about these things that there are small children and elderly people in the bus. @Uppolice is requested to take action against this person with immediate effect.@hathraspolicepic.twitter.com/Fzhqam4en1— 🇮🇳 DhotiRam Jhule 🕉️ (@DhotiRamJhule) July 1, 2023

“Both individuals were ad hoc employees of UPSRTC. They have been immediately dismissed from their positions, and a departmental inquiry has been initiated,” stated Satyendra Verma, Regional Manager (Aligarh), UPSRTC. The official further disclosed that the conductor, who was on duty at the time, had allegedly moved to a seat occupied by a female passenger.

During the confrontation, one passenger revealed that this misconduct had been ongoing for over an hour, and although they had intended to file a complaint in Lucknow, they decided to intervene earlier due to the severity of the situation.

The video, which has now gone viral, was shared on Twitter. The accompanying caption read, “A man had sex with a woman in a moving bus in Hathras. Don’t these people care about these things when there are small children and elderly people in the bus? @Uppolice is requested to take immediate action against this individual.”

The investigation into the incident is currently ongoing to determine further actions.

Public displays of affection in India are not clearly defined within a specific realm, but most cases pertaining to this matter fall under Section 294 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). According to this section, certain criteria must be met to consider an act offensive: (a) It must be obscene and occur in a public place, (b) the act, song, ballad, or words involved must be deemed obscene, and (c) the accused person’s actions must cause annoyance to others. Those found guilty can face imprisonment of up to three months, along with a fine or both, as per the law.