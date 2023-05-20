Consider Yourself Good At Maths? This Puzzle Will Test Your Skills To The Limit

There’s no better method to encourage out-of-the-box thinking than using mathematical brain teasers. These questions prompt people to think creatively and . Do you love solving math teasers? If yes, then here’s presenting one simple question that might leave you scratching your head. Though the solution appears to be quite easy on the surface, if you go for the obvious answer, it means you have fallen for the trickery. Want to test your math skills? Check out the problem.

A pencil and an eraser cost $1.10. The pencil costs 1 dollar more than the eraser. How much does the eraser cost?

The first reaction of people is to estimate that the cost of the pencil is $1 and that of the eraser is $0.10. But if you think closely that isn’t the case. If the cost of the eraser is to be assumed $0.10, then the pencil’s worth becomes only $0.90 more expensive.

So what’s the final solution?

Let the price of the erase be $x.

Given that the pencil costs a dollar more than the pencil. Let the price of the pencil be $x+1.

In total, both cost $1.10.

x+x+1=1.10

2x+1=1.10

2x=1.10–1

2x=0.10

x=0.10/2

x=0.05

The cost of the eraser is $0.05 or 5 cents, and the cost of the pencil is $1.05.

The simple problem was enough to trick people into giving wrong answers. A few Instagram users also flooded the comment section of the problem with hilarious responses. A person joked, “Don’t pencils come with erasers.”

Another added, “The eraser is stuck with the pencil.”

One user remarked, “Look at the price sticker thing.”

Meanwhile, a person, who did not appear to be a fan of math problems, wrote, “This is why I stay away from math lol, they be like, well the total is 1.10, if the pencil is 1 dollar more than the eraser, it’s 5 cents. Why?”

Another highlighted, “That’s a typical problem for kids who are 6… And still many people think it’s 10 cents.”

An individual who had his own spin on the answer, joked, “Erasers are free, it’s on the end of the pencil.”

“It’s amazing how stupid people are, this is basic first-grade math that you would perform at a book fair,” a comment read.

Were you able to solve the problem?