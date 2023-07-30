‘Cordless Phone, DVD Sets’: Pics From Chennai Scrap Market Will Take You Down The Memory Lane

Remember those days when we did not have cameras on our phones and they were considered a luxury? Every family would keep a reel camera at their disposal and only capture special moments. Or the days when we used to listen to music on our iPods? There were no OTT platforms and we watched movies on DVD players. As time has evolved and we have entered the digital era, everything has become easily available. With smart phones and laptops so easily available, these old devices have come to a rest.

Now, Twitter user ‘Milirklal’ took to the micro blogging site and shared images from the pallavaram weekly scrap market. The Twitter thread has gone viral for the nostalgia that it has to offer to people. The market has everything available - from cordless phones to reel cameras. Here, have a look at it:

Welcome to pallavaram weekly scrap market - A thread down nostalgia and stuff.. pic.twitter.com/iKTyFKKjM6— Milirkal (@suryabharathi79) July 28, 2023

Lawrence anna was once a raajathiraja pic.twitter.com/bDpmBaj5mS— Milirkal (@suryabharathi79) July 28, 2023

Pista song was once a sunmusic chartbuster.. pic.twitter.com/XtoDiMqLY1— Milirkal (@suryabharathi79) July 29, 2023

Sony ericsson, Moto and flips used to be OGs.. pic.twitter.com/J4OIn20Aue— Milirkal (@suryabharathi79) July 29, 2023

Game boy was not a toy.. ipod was not a toy.. Hard disks were not a toy.. point and shoot plastic cameras were not a toy back then.. pic.twitter.com/johThjp3rC— Milirkal (@suryabharathi79) July 29, 2023

Undi vil and Mayil thogai were actually a thing back then.. pic.twitter.com/OZySCFBhCH— Milirkal (@suryabharathi79) July 29, 2023

Wooden chairs were considered to be Boss chairs back then.. pic.twitter.com/OddaD0p2tv— Milirkal (@suryabharathi79) July 29, 2023

Sweet paniyaram used to be my fav food during Friday nights.. Avlothe.. ok bye! pic.twitter.com/o7Q3oXtDN1 — Milirkal (@suryabharathi79) July 29, 2023

“This Pallavaram market has been going on for many years. From nuts, fruits, plants, clothing to electronic items, everything is available at one place,” wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “Man I have no clue who you are but got your tweet just coz I visited the place this on Friday for the first time. Saw all of these you mentioned as well. Big data is scary.”

Like it or not, people on Twitter are sure on a nostalgic rollercoaster after this thread.