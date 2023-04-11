Cornetto Ice Cream Paratha Viral Recipe Divides Twitter, Which Side Are You On?

Bizarre food combos have become a daily affair on the Internet; in one part of the world or another, someone is determined to push culinary boundaries beyond imagination as we speak. Combining sweet and savoury is a favourite pursuit amongst such culinary expeditioners. Currently, it appears that the age of gobi paratha, paneer paratha are over and we have welcomed a much more whacky way to eat the Desi staple snack- here’s introducing the Cornetto paratha.

Ice cream is one of the items that has been getting thrown into a lot of these bizarre food combinations, like the dosa ice cream or the latest panipuri ice cream. For a Cornetto paratha, you take the ice cream-cone and all- and wrap it in the paratha dough. Next, the dough is flattened and shaped into a paratha with the ice cream crumbling and becoming a part of the mix. Finally, you fry the whole thing like you would with a normal paratha.

Usually, people are quick to pile on these experimentations with food, but not everyone was upset with the Cornetto paratha. Many pointed out that it isn’t all that different from your regular crepe or a chocolate waffle. “Ehhh this just like chocolate filled croissant or one of those expensive French bread things with chocolate inside. Brioche or gaboche or something. I would totally eat it as dessert," one Twitter user wrote.

“Maavu is bland. Anything can be added to it. Ice cream is sweet. Glorified waffles with ice cream? Maybe. End result is sweet. No controversy. Move on," another said.

Aloo, Gobi, Paneer Paratha hua purana, ab aaya hai Cornetto Ice Cream Paratha ka zamana..Khalo phrandssss🙈🙈🙈 pic.twitter.com/J5ntKpVYxH — Mohammed Futurewala (@MFuturewala) April 10, 2023

Iss duniya ka aant nishchit hai ab 😭😭 https://t.co/5cnql5lzzX— Anjul Negi (Kotdwar♥️,Uk) (@UkAnjul) April 11, 2023

Latest entry in the Just Because You Can Doesn’t Mean You Should Hall of Fame. https://t.co/H75SHQ4lps— RK (@roh_tweets) April 11, 2023

Would you give it a try?

