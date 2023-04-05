Corona Memes Spike Up on Twitter Amid Rise in Covid-19 Cases in India

Is Covid-19 making a comeback? Recently, India has experienced a surge in daily COVID-19 cases, raising concerns about a potential resurgence of the pandemic. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported over 3,800 new cases on Sunday, the highest single-day count in six months. This spike in the cases has caused alarm among Twitter users, with #Corona trending on Wednesday morning and prompting fears of another outbreak. Some users have responded to this trend with memes by using humour to confront the anxiety and uncertainty surrounding the pandemic.

Along with concerns, Corona memes ‘mount’ on Indian Twitter and how! Check it out.

Ye #Corona fir se trend kyon ho raha hai? pic.twitter.com/YU3UQSK1tC— Shubham Kumar  (@TheShubhamKr_) April 4, 2023

Jb tk corona aega tb tk mere exams khtm Or chutti ho chuki hogi#Corona pic.twitter.com/OUoTplpAPT— Nisha Naik ( निशा नायक)️ (@nishnaik789) April 4, 2023

Despite the recent increase in Covid-19 cases across several cities in the country, experts believe that the situation is not alarming but rather concerning. “The sharp uptick in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra was definitely worrying, however, not alarming, because many of these cases are mild and do not warrant hospitalization," Dr. Sanjith Saseedharan, consultant and head of Critical Care at SL Raheja Hospital, told India Today.

However, the recent surge in Covid-19 cases in multiple states, including Delhi, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Goa, and Haryana, has prompted doctors to lay emphasis on the importance of remaining cautious and proactive in addressing the situation. They have advised the public to consistently wear masks and avoid public gatherings to prevent deterioration of the situation. Meanwhile, on Monday, India recorded 3,641 fresh Covid-19 cases and 11 deaths.

