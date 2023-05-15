Corporate Offices is Gurugram Can Now Serve Beer And Wine, Here's All You Need to Know

The Haryana Government has now approved the state’s 2023-24 excise policy, which allows corporate offices to serve low-content alcohol drinks, including beer and wine among employees and guests. Meaning, offices in Haryana can now serve beer or wine to its employees. This is the first time in India that a state has allowed serving low-content alcohol drinks in corporate offices.

The policy that will come into effect in Haryana from June 12. However, it is only applicable in a corporate office having at least 5,000 employees. Also, the office should have a minimum covered area of one lakh square feet in single premises, self-owned or leased.

“The procedure for grant of licence (L-10F) shall be as applicable to the bar licences. The licence shall be granted on payment of an annual fixed fee of Rs 10 lakh on terms and conditions specified by the excise and taxation commissioner," the policy stated. Apart from the license, the licensee will have to pay an amount of Rs 3 lakh. “The licensed premises shall not be a thoroughfare or connected to any area frequented by the public," the policy stated.

The license can only be granted by the collector, with the approval of the excise and taxation commissioner. Also, it will be renewed by the district’s deputy excise and taxation commissioner on behalf of the collector.

The new policy has brought in many other changes. Now, the limit of the maximum number of retail liquor vends in the state has been reduced from 2,500 to 2,400 in 2023-24. Earlier, in 2022-23 it was reduced from 2,600 to 2,500.

Also, there has been an increase in the basic quota of country liquor, Indian Made Foreign Liquor and Imported Foreign Liquor. A report by PTI states, “With this, there has also been a nominal increase in rates of excise duty on country liquor and IMFL. The increase aims to give a major push to the excise revenue."