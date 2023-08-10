Could Cats Help Us Solve Criminal Investigations?

For years, investigators have been using dogs’ incredible sense of smell to prove the presence of a suspect at a crime scene. But what about their number-one rival, cats, who are celebrated with an International Day on Tuesday, August 8? Researchers at Australia’s Flinders University have discovered that they too can be very useful in criminal cases.

Heidi Monkman, Roland A.H. van Oorschot and Mariya Goray noticed that felines’ fur can retain traces of the genetic material of a person who has been in their vicinity.

To reach this conclusion, the scientists collected human DNA samples from 20 domestic cats from 15 households. They visited the homes of individual participants in the study to take the samples on site. The goal was to see if any of the participants’ skin cells had been transferred to their pet.

The researchers also asked the (human) occupants of each home to fill out a questionnaire about their cat’s behavior and habits, to find out how often they pet their cat or who pets them the most.

Traces of DNA were detected in 80% of the samples taken from the felines. Heidi Monkman and her colleagues found no significant difference between the amount of DNA present in the fur of the cats participating in the study and the time elapsed since their last contact with a human, or in the length of the cat’s hair. Moreover, 70% of the DNA profiles generated by the researchers from the feline samples were reliable enough to be associated with individuals.

These results are especially promising since this is the first study to examine how pets can contribute to DNA transfer. “Collection of human DNA needs to become very important in crime scene investigations, but there is a lack of data on companion animals such as cats and dogs in their relationship to human DNA transfer," says forensic scientist Heidi Monkman of Flinders University in a statement published on Phys.org.

Nevertheless, the forensic expert says that these four-legged companions can be very useful in determining the presence and activities of a home’s inhabitants, or even any recent visitors to the scene.