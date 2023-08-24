Couple Booked For Assaulting Restaurant Cashier, Customers At Goa Restaurant

A drunk couple was captured engaging in a heated brawl with a cashier and two other customers at a restaurant in Porvorim, Goa. The clip was shared by news agency ANI on X ( the rebranded version of Twitter) and it went viral in no time. Everything started when the couple first verbally abused the cashier. But later it turned into mayhem after the two men came forward to help the restaurant employee. The boy and girl were seen kicking and punching them in immense rage, making the situation worse. Though the actual reason behind the fight is still unknown, the Porvorim police have reportedly taken the matter into their own hands after one of the two men lodged a complaint against the unidentified couple.

#WATCH | Goa | A man & a woman abused and assaulted a cashier at a restaurant in Porvorim. When the complainant tried to save the cashier, the accused person abused the complainant and his friends. Further investigation is in progress: North Goa SP Nidhin Valsan. (Note: Abusive… pic.twitter.com/LY0NnogTJu — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2023

The video opens with the girl’s boyfriend, evidently intoxicated with alcohol, hurling some abusive words at a couple of men while standing outside an eatery. Suddenly, the girl joined the scene and started to threaten the men. In between all of these, her boyfriend went straight to the cashier of the restaurant and got into a war of words. After some moments, the girl also joined them.

Coming out of the restaurant, the couple once again attacked the other two customers, who were ready to hit back this time. They started to beat the boyfriend which made the girl enter into the fight. She began to throw kicks and punches at the person, who was fighting with her boyfriend. When the situation went out of hand, a couple of employees of the restaurant came to settle the matter.

“When the complainant tried to save the cashier, the accused person abused the complainant and his friends. Further investigation is in progress," North Goa SP Nidhin Valsan told ANI.

The incident reportedly happened on August 20 at a restaurant named Goa Wine and Dine. One of the two men, Shyam Krishnan from Thrissur, Kerala was the one who filed an FIR against the couple, saying they allegedly abused the complainant, his friend and the cashier of the restaurant in filthy words as well as assaulted them. The accused also caused harm to the complainant’s car and threatened them with dire consequences.

Some reports suggested that the unknown male in the video was the son of former Minister Avertano Furtado, who later denied the accusation. Furtado also filed a complaint at the Cyber Crime Cell against the person, who tried to tarnish his son’s reputation. The Porvorim Police have registered the complaint against the couple under Sections 323, 504, 427, and 506(ii) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).