Couple Builds Eco-friendly House With No Cement And Bricks For Sustainable Living

Don’t we all aspire to own the house of our dreams where we stay with our family? In a world full of concrete spaces, a couple decided to go completely eco-friendly by building a sustainable house that has no cement or brick in it. Instead of choosing high-end luxury and amenities, they chose to stay closer to nature.

Eco-friendly houses are slowly becoming a trend for those who are extremely conscious of keeping the planet cleaner and greener. Setting quite an example is an Indian couple, Ashish Panda, a civil engineer who lives in Dungarpur city and his wife Madhulika, a software developer, who have built a sustainable house for themselves. What makes it extra special is that right from the foundation to the inside of the house, everything is eco-friendly and is recycled and reused.

To build the house of their dreams the couple sourced local materials like Balwada stones and slabs, stones of Ghughra and even limes were used. The walls of the house have been made using stones and for masonry work, plaster and roof ballast, lime was used. For the construction of the balcony, roof and stairs, they used slabs of stones instead of cement. They explained the reason behind this saying that all the old palaces, mansions and houses constructed in Rajasthan have been made of stone, lime or clay and have not used cement and steel to make the roof, yet the structures stand tall even after many years. Hence, they made a sustainable abode like that.

Reportedly, Ashish hails from Odisha but has completed his schooling in Chennai. Later, he pursued Civil engineering at BITS Pilani and then worked in different parts of the country. On the other hand, his wife, Madhulika belongs from Vijayawada and completed her software engineering course from BITS Pilani as well. Later to pursue her Master’s degree, she went to America and even worked there for a year.

Madhulika reportedly said that she and her husband have lived in different places, but right from college, they had decided to go to Rajasthan. While she was inclined towards social issues, Ashish worked towards the conservation of natural resources. After travelling to many places, in the year 2008, the couple finally came to Rajasthan. According to Ashish, both had by then made up their minds about not living in any metropolitan city anymore.

Since he wanted to stay close to nature, he lived in different villages for a few months. But, later they decided that they would like to live in a place where at least some facilities were available to them and he could work there. Finally, when their daughter was born in Dungarpur in 2010, they decided to settle there.