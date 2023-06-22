Couple Caught Romancing On Moving Bike In Ghaziabad, Police Responds

Footage of a couple romancing on a two-wheeler in Ghaziabad has garnered massive flak on social media. The visuals are said to have emerged from NH9 near the Indipuram area. Recorded by an onlooker, the woman was spotted closely hugging the man on the motorbike. The video opens with the vehicle passing right by a person’s car who vocalises his disappointment publicly. The woman in the clip is seated on the rider’s lap rather than occupying the usual back seat.

The man recording the scenario said that people nowadays go to extreme lengths to pull off dangerous stunts merely to go viral. He explained how their PDA can turn dangerous if the rider was to lose control of the vehicle. Toward the end, the man speaking in the background urged the Chief Minister of UP to take strict action against the people involved, thereby making public roads safe from such nuisance in the future.

It can be seen clearly in the video that the lovers also compromised road safety norms by not wearing a helmet. Take a look at the viral footage here:

Another Twitter user condemned the couple’s antics by tagging the UP Police and Ghaziabad Traffic Police Department. “This is from UP Ghaziabad, here the rules and regulations do not matter. See how the girl is sitting on the biker rider’s lap. Tour travel operator Sudhanshu has recorded the video,” said the user claiming the incident took place on Tuesday, June 20 around 12.30 pm.

The Deputy Commissioner of Ghaziabad Police spoke about the investigation of the video. “In connection with the said episode, Inspector Indirapuram has been directed to take necessary legal action while examining the video,” said the DCP.

उक्त प्रकरण के संबंध में प्रभारी निरीक्षक इंदिरापुरम को वीडियो की जांच करते हुए आवश्यक विधिक कार्रवाई हेतु निर्देशित किया गया है— DCP TRANS HINDON COMMISSIONERATE GHAZIABAD (@DCPTHindonGZB) June 21, 2023

In addition to this, the Police Department was prompt to share the strict action taken against the people involved. “Taking cognizance of the complaint received from Twitter, challan action was imposed. The concerned people are informed about the legality of the matter,” they tweeted.

A barrage of Twitter users has expressed their disappointment about the video in the reply section leaving many demanding severe legal repercussions.