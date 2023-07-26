Couple Gets Married In Hospital After Groom Suffers 30 Percent Burn

Preston and Tanesha Cobb, a couple from Georgia, got married in the burn unit of a hospital after a horrific event left Preston (groom) with burns covering 32 per cent of his body. Their journey to the altar was distinguished by unshakable determination and the unflinching support of compassionate nurses. Preston and Tanesha had been engaged since September 2022 and had planned their dream wedding set for July 22. However, everything changed in June when Preston experienced a harrowing accident at work, slipping and falling after a chemical spill. The consequences were dire - he suffered the loss of nine toes and four fingers, with another four fingers partially amputated.

The extent of Preston’s injuries was beyond comprehension as he was transferred to the JMS Burn Center at Doctors Hospital. After enduring a series of eight surgeries, he still required weekly treatments to prepare for a crucial skin graft surgery. The uncertainty was overwhelming, and at one point, Preston feared it might be the end for him. He told WSAZ.com, “I was like, Man, she’s not going to want to marry me.”

“I’m not the same person that asked her to marry me,” added Preston.

Determined to honour their commitment to each other, they refused to let the accident derail their plans. The nurses at the JMS Burn Center played a pivotal role in making their dreams come true. Nurse Mary Cook overheard the couple discussing their wedding arrangements. With the help of her fellow nurses, Mary orchestrated a wedding in the hospital. The burn unit’s chapel was transformed into a wedding venue, adorned with flowers, while a DJ provided the soundtrack to their special day.

“I wanted to give him something positive out of all this negative,” Nurse Mary Cook said. “Preston was adamant that he was not going to change his wedding date.”

Surrounded by their loved ones, the couple exchanged vows. Tanesha’s love and support for Preston shone brightly as she declared that nothing would stop her from marrying him. She remarked, “There’s nothing that would stop me from marrying him.” She further said, “I knew that this day would come. I didn’t think it would be like this.”

Preston has now put up a GoFundMe page to help with his medical expenditures as he continues his arduous recovery.