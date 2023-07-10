Couple Hit With Rs 24 Lakh Bill For Single Uber Ride; Company Responds

A US couple’s memorable trip to Guatemala took an unexpected turn when a simple Uber ride became an eye-watering experience. What should have been a $55 (About Rs 4,500) fare turned into a jaw-dropping bill of $29,994 (Approx Rs 24 Lakh). Blaming a currency conversion glitch, Uber mistakenly charged them in US dollars instead of the intended Costa Rican Colon.

The problem first came to light when Douglas Ordonez, the husband, tried to make a purchase with his debit card and was informed that there were insufficient funds available. Puzzled by this, he checked his bank account and was shocked to find the charge of $29,000. Speaking to Business Insider, Douglas Ordonez explained that he and his wife were in Guatemala to celebrate their fifth anniversary, making this unexpected incident even more frustrating and distressing.

The couple’s financial situation became a cause for concern throughout the remainder of their trip since such a significant amount had been charged to their debit card. Ordonez expressed his dismay, mentioning that dealing with this issue overshadowed their anniversary celebration, making it difficult for them to fully enjoy their time in Guatemala. Adams, his wife, shared his sentiments and described the sight of the charge on their bank account, particularly such a substantial sum, as truly shocking.

Fortunately, after a few days of uncertainty, the matter was resolved, and the couple received a refund for the incorrect charge. However, this unfortunate incident has left them with a negative impression of Uber and a reluctance to use the app again. Their dissatisfaction stems not only from the billing error but also from their challenging experience communicating with Uber’s customer care.

Adams expressed her disappointment with Uber’s customer service, stating that she would most likely never use the app again due to the poor assistance they received. In response to the incident, Uber acknowledged the mistake and the subsequent refund process. A spokesperson for Uber assured that they take all reports seriously and that their support team promptly addressed the issue upon receiving the user’s report. The spokesperson also noted that the time it takes for a refund to be processed can vary depending on the policies of individual banks.