Couple Indulges In PDA In An Empty Shopping Mall, Viral Video Stirs A Debate On Privacy

In recent times, a lot of videos of couples indulging in public displays of affection (PDA) are going viral. Once again, another video that displays a couple passionately kissing each other in a shopping mall is going viral on social media. They probably assumed that it was safe to do so, since the mall was vacant.

Turns out, they were being recorded by the people outside the mall. Here’s what happened.

All this started when a couple visited the mall and went to the clothing section. Since the mall was empty, the couple started kissing each other. They got so lost in each other that they overlooked a see-through glass pane behind them. Apparently, they believed that no one was watching them.

However, the people outside the mall could see them getting intimate. One person standing outside the mall recorded them in the act. Not only this, but he also shared the video on social media. The clip went viral in no time. It prompted several reactions from users, who immediately expressed their opinions in the comments section.

While a few of them defended the couple, saying that it is illegal to record someone’s private moments, others called out the couple for being intimate in a public place.

One user wrote, “Kisi ka private video bana k publicly post karna should be illegal. Sick ppl (making someone’s private video and posting it publicly should be illegal). Another asked, “Log kahan kahan se video bana lete hain (where do people make such videos from?)”.

Few of them highlighted the name of the city, where the mall is located. They asked if the video was shot in Raipur (Chhattisgarh). Many responded by saying, “This is Raipur.”

A few months back, a video of a couple kissing on the Delhi metro went viral. This initiated debate on Twitter. Many users believed such an act is unacceptable in public, while other netizens said there should be acceptance towards PDA as this is common in foreign countries.