Couple Makes A Handprint Keepsake With Their Baby From A Scanner, Video Goes Viral

A wholesome video shared by Figen, a teacher whose Twitter account is renowned for its captivating content shared a new video that will definitely make you smile.

In her latest tweet, Figen introduces us to a truly enchanting moment featuring none other than YouTube’s beloved couple-turned-parents Madeline and Stephen. This endearing clip captures a special moment of the couple with their son.

The new parents delicately and gently place their hands (first their little one’s, then the mom places her hand and in the end, the dad places his hand on mom’s). The love and tenderness radiating from this video leave viewers with a warm feeling.

Watch the video here:

This is so beautiful 💕pic.twitter.com/LPC6tLXt3T— Figen (@TheFigen_) June 27, 2023

Recognizing the significance of this precious moment, Madeline and Stephen decide to immortalize it in a truly remarkable way. They take a printout of their handprints, capturing their loving family. With great care and attention to detail, they frame this as a symbol of their bond, ensuring that it will forever be a beautiful reminder of this day.

The Twitter community is completely captivated by this enchanting video, and their adoration is pouring out in the comment section. One user found beauty in the simplicity of the moment and commented, “simple and beautiful."

While another said, “Oh my God, I love this."

“This is simply the best family video I’ve seen so far!," a third user claimed it as the finest family video they have ever come across.

Figen’s post has struck a chord with netizens far and wide, resonating with the depths of their hearts. Originally, this video was posted by Madeline and Stephen on their Instagram account. It has garnered immense attention from their dedicated fan base and other internet users. They have over 700k subscribers on YouTube and a significant following on Instagram.