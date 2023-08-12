Couple 'Shocked' To Find Iguana In Their Toilet, Video Will Make Your Skin Crawl

Imagine this: a sunny day, a wooden fence surrounding a cosy home, and a tranquil lawn. That’s the peaceful scene the Collins couple in Miami had in mind. But what they found in their guest bathroom was far from the image they had envisioned. Uninvited and unexpected, an iguana had taken residence in their toilet, causing quite a stir.

CBS News reported that Crystal Collins had recorded a video on her cell phone, describing the shocking incident. With a mix of surprise and unease, she said, “I’m pretty sure he’s dead. His eyes are open and he’s green. I swear to God if he jumps I will (expletive) die!" Even though Crystal and her husband had spent many years in the same area, this was their first encounter with an iguana inside their home.

Watch the video here:

The situation unfolded when Collins’ husband went to use the restroom and discovered a motionless green iguana floating in the toilet bowl. “We both looked at each other like what are we going to do. I joked about burning the house down but the reality was how are we getting this out?", Crystal said.

Seeking guidance, they contacted a friend who was able to retrieve what appeared to be a lifeless iguana using a trash bag. However, the couple later observed that the Iguana was alive. “He’s not dead," she exclaimed in the video.

Experts at Iguana Control, as reported by CBS News Miami, advised that if an iguana sneaks into a home or business, containing it within one room is crucial. This strategy makes it easier for professionals to locate and remove the reptile. Thomas Portuallo, the owner of Iguana Control, compared the iguana’s behaviour to that of a “big bunny rabbit," stating, “It’s docile. (Iguanas) will run from you unless you corner it."

Iguana Control, a service that specialises in removing reptiles from homes and businesses across Florida, shared insights into how these creatures find their way indoors. Sometimes, homeowners allow iguanas in by leaving doors or windows open. The scaly invaders might even enter through rooftop pipes, which can be prevented by installing mesh wire covers. Occasionally, the reptiles make their way in through sewers, posing a unique challenge.

Reflecting on the experience, Crystal admitted that if another iguana or reptile decides to pay a visit, they might contemplate moving out.